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  • /CUET UG 2026 exam delayed at several centres due to technical glitch. Details inside

CUET UG 2026 exam delayed at several centres due to technical glitch. Details inside

Gulshan Parveen Ahmad
Edited By Gulshan Parveen Ahmad
Published: May 30, 2026, 15:55 IST | Updated: May 30, 2026, 15:55 IST
CUET UG 2026 exam delayed at several centres due to technical glitch. Details inside

Image for representation Photograph: (ANI)

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The CUET UG 2026 exam faced delays on May 29 due to a TCS technical glitch. The NTA rescheduled the afternoon shift and promised full compensatory time for affected morning candidates.

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 faced disruptions on Friday (May 29) after a technical glitch delayed examinations at several centres across the country, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise the timing of the afternoon shift. The issue primarily affected candidates scheduled for the second shift, with many students reportedly forced to wait beyond their allotted reporting time before the examination could begin.

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In response to the disruption, the NTA announced revised timings for the afternoon session. According to the updated schedule, candidates are now required to report from 2:30 pm onwards, while the examination will commence at 4:00 pm instead of the previously scheduled 3:00 pm start time.

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For candidates appearing in the morning shift, the agency clarified that the full duration of the examination would be provided despite the delay. Students will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after completing the allotted test duration.

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The NTA said the decision to grant compensatory time was taken to ensure fairness and provide equal opportunity to all candidates appearing for the examination. In an official update posted on X, the agency attributed the disruption to a technical glitch reported by its service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). "The delay was caused by a technical issue reported by the service provider," the NTA said, while informing candidates about the revised arrangements.

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Gulshan Parveen Ahmad

Gulshan Parveen Ahmad

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