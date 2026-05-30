/CUET UG 2026 exam delayed at several centres due to technical glitch. Details inside

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 faced disruptions on Friday (May 29) after a technical glitch delayed examinations at several centres across the country, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise the timing of the afternoon shift. The issue primarily affected candidates scheduled for the second shift, with many students reportedly forced to wait beyond their allotted reporting time before the examination could begin.

In response to the disruption, the NTA announced revised timings for the afternoon session. According to the updated schedule, candidates are now required to report from 2:30 pm onwards, while the examination will commence at 4:00 pm instead of the previously scheduled 3:00 pm start time.

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For candidates appearing in the morning shift, the agency clarified that the full duration of the examination would be provided despite the delay. Students will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after completing the allotted test duration.