/‘Cognitive and physical performance are excellent’: WH releases Trump’s medical report, calls him ‘fully fit’ for offie

US President Donald Trump is in “excellent health” and remains “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief, according to the results of a medical examination released by the White House on Friday (May 29). The report, prepared by White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella, followed a comprehensive medical evaluation conducted at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. According to the assessment, Trump underwent a CT scan, heart imaging, cancer screenings and a range of preventive health evaluations carried out by 22 specialists. The findings come after Trump said on his Truth Social platform that his six-month physical examination had gone “perfectly”.

“Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump wrote after the examination, thanking the doctors and staff at the medical centre before returning to the White House.

Details of the medical examination

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According to the report, Trump, 79, weighs 238 pounds (108 kilograms), an increase of 14 pounds (6 kilograms) since his previous medical examination in April 2025. Doctors advised him on diet, physical activity and weight management, but concluded that his “cognitive and physical performance are excellent”. Standing 6 feet 3 inches (1.9 metres) tall, Trump has a body mass index (BMI) of 29.7, just below the threshold of 30, which is generally classified as obese by medical standards.

The report also noted bruising on the president’s hands, attributing it to “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking”. Physicians said the bruising was a common and benign side effect associated with aspirin therapy. Among their recommendations was a switch to low-dose aspirin.

The latest assessment also addressed Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency, a condition diagnosed last year that causes blood to pool in the legs and is relatively common among older adults. Doctors reported “slight lower leg swelling” but said the condition had shown improvement compared with last year.

Trump also underwent the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a widely used screening test for dementia and cognitive impairment. According to the report, he achieved a perfect score of 30 out of 30, matching the results reported in both 2025 and 2018.