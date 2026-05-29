/Trump announces major Iran Accord, lifting naval blockade to reopen Strait of Hormuz

In a dramatic announcement, US President Donald Trump declared today that a sweeping agreement has been reached with Iran, potentially defusing a months-long military standoff in West Asia. Writing from the White House, President Trump outlined the core tenets of the deal, anchoring the announcement on a definitive mandate: “Iran must agree that they will never have a nuclear weapon or bomb.”
Central to the immediate breakthrough is the cessation of hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global choke point for oil transit. Under the terms detailed by the US president, the waterway must be opened immediately for unrestricted, toll-free shipping traffic in both directions.
The announcement also signals the end of a heavily disruptive maritime siege. President Trump praised the efficacy of American forces, noting that a US naval blockade would now be lifted to allow stranded merchant ships to return home.
"Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favourite President!" Trump wrote to the affected crews. As part of the maritime de-escalation, Iran has agreed to complete the clearing of all remaining underwater mines in the strait. The US military had already detonated numerous explosives using specialised underwater mine sweepers.