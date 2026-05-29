/Trump announces major Iran Accord, lifting naval blockade to reopen Strait of Hormuz

In a dramatic announcement, US President Donald Trump declared today that a sweeping agreement has been reached with Iran, potentially defusing a months-long military standoff in West Asia. Writing from the White House, President Trump outlined the core tenets of the deal, anchoring the announcement on a definitive mandate: “Iran must agree that they will never have a nuclear weapon or bomb.”

Central to the immediate breakthrough is the cessation of hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global choke point for oil transit. Under the terms detailed by the US president, the waterway must be opened immediately for unrestricted, toll-free shipping traffic in both directions.

The announcement also signals the end of a heavily disruptive maritime siege. President Trump praised the efficacy of American forces, noting that a US naval blockade would now be lifted to allow stranded merchant ships to return home.

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