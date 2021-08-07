CSK honours olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. is awarding INR 10,000,000 to Neeraj Chopra.



An astounding golden moment unfolded at the Tokyo 2020 stage today as the world witnessed Neeraj Chopra bringing the first Gold medal in athletics for India. The nation is roaring with pride as India’s campaign at the Olympics comes to a close in Tokyo.

To commemorate this special and historic feat, on behalf of the fans Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd., India’s much loved and celebrated sports team and Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni extended his wishes to Neeraj Chopra, a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army.

As a mark of appreciation and honour for his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding INR 10,000,000 to Neeraj Chopra.

"We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instil belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of sport. His Gold medal winning throw of 87.58m in the Men's Javelin has galvanised the entire nation," a CSK spokesperson said.

CSK will be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra.

"We are delighted that Neeraj will join the elite company of Abhinav Bindra as only the second individual Gold Medallist in the Olympics and we look forward to celebrating more joining this list in the years to come."