CRPF officer injured in grenade attack in J&K’s Tral

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was injured on Sunday in a grenade attack by terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said militants hurled the grenade at the CRPF posse in Tral town.

CRPF jawan has suffered a minor splinter injury in his lower abdomen and has been rushed to the district hospital. He is reported to be stable.

The area has been cordoned off. A search operation is underway.

“An assistant sub-inspector of CRPF was injured in the grenade attack. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches,” police said.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicts between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)