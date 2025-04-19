RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday (Apr 19) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams are coming off a defeat in their previous matches, looking to return to winning ways. So, here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the RR vs LSG contest.

Advertisment

RR vs LSG Match Preview

So far in the IPL 2025, LSG have won four matches out of the seven played. They are coming off a five-wicket defeat against CSK at home. Captain Rishabh Pant has not performed so far this season. On the other hand, LSG are coming into the contest after a thrilling super-over win against Rajasthan. It will be interesting to watch who wins the match and remains the top team.

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Advertisment

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel



Batters: Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Yashashvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders: Nitish Rana



Advertisment

Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Jofra Archer

RR vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Saturday's meeting between RR and LSG will be the sixth between the franchises, with the latter leading the way with three wins. RR, on the other hand, have won 2 matches, with no contest ending in a no-result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has scored 357 runs with an explosive strike rate of 208 in seven innings. He is the leading run getter on the Orange Cap list, making him an ideal choice for the Captain

2. Yashashvi Jaiswal

Yashashvi has scored 233 runs in seven innings with a strike rate of 133. In his last game against Delhi, he had scored an attacking 36-ball fifty.

3. Mitchell Marsh

Australian opener is in good form with 295 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 171.

ALSO READ | Dewald Brevis joins CSK as injury replacement for remainder of IPL 2025

RR vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh are the two safest options to have on the team, as they both are in good form. They have been contributing consistently for LSG

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Supergiants Team Analysis

RR: The Rajasthan Royals are coming off a super-over defeat in the last encounter against Delhi. They would be looking to come back on track and pick up momentum for the remainder of IPL 2025.

LSG: Lucknow Supergiants are coming into this contest facing a defeat at home against MS Dhoni's led CSK. They will look for a win and crash into the top 4 of the points table.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The surface here will be a balanced one with good help for both pacers and spinners. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for RR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant



Batters: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Shimron Hetmeyer



All-Rounders: Shardul Thakur



Bowlers: Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Wanindu Hasaranga



Match Prediction: Who Will Win RR vs LSG?

Rajasthan Royals have an upper hand in this contest, seeing their head-to-head encounters. However, seeing the current form, we expect LSG to beat RR.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions, and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.