GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: The top two teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC), will face off at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Apr 19). Table toppers DC will look to continue the winning momentum and extend their dominance, whereas GT will try to dethrone DC and claim the top spot. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the GT vs DC contest.

GT vs DC Match Preview

So far in the IPL 2025, GT have won four matches out of the six played. They are coming after a six-wicket defeat against LSG in Lucknow. There are injury concerns in the GT camp as Kagiso Rabada and Glenn Phillips are not available with the latter ruled out for the entire season.. On the other hand, DC are coming into the contest after a thrilling super over win against Rajasthan. It will be interesting to watch who wins the match and remains the top team.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler



Batters: Sai Sudarshan, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam



Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT vs DC Head-to-Head Record

Saturday's meeting between GT and DC will be the sixth between the franchises with the latter leading the way with 3 wins. GT on the other hand have won 2 matches with no contest ending in no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Sai Sudarshan

Sai Sudarshan has scored 329 runs with a strike rate of 151 in 6 innings. He is the second run getter in the Orange Cap list making him an ideal choice for the Captain

2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul has scored 238 runs in 5 innings with a strike rate of 154. In last game againsr RR he made crucial runs in the super over and won the match for DC.

3. Karun Nair

Karun Nair scored 89 runs in 40 balls against Mumbai Indians. He would be looking to strike and score some quick runs.

GT vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips

Sai Sudarshan and Mitchell Starc are the two safest options to have on the team, as they both are in good form.They have been contributing consistently for their respective teams.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Team Analysis

GT: Gujarat Titans are second in the points table with four wins and two losses in six matches. They were defeated by LSG in their last encounter by 6 wickets. GT would be looking to come back on the winning track.

DC: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling super over. Mitchell Starc and Abhishek Porel were the heroes of the match. DC also have a good depth in batting and would be looking to continue their winning run and stay on the top of the table.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The surface here will be a balanced one with good help for both pacers and spinners. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Abhishek Porel



Batters: Shubhman Gill (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sherfane Rutherford



All-Rounders: Washington Sundar



Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma



Match Prediction: Who Will Win GT vs DC?

Delhi Capitals have lost only one match in this IPL season. We expect them to come hard at GT. The match will be a thriller, but we expect DC to beat GT in the end.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.