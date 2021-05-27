Covid in India: One nurse delivers 100 babies of patients while another vaccinates 6,000 people

The world is facing the worst pandemic ever in history. Stories of miseries, despair and hopelessness are surrounding everyone.

However, there are stories that are inspiring even during these difficult times. Two nurses from Kashmir valley are setting a new bar of dedication towards their work.

One such story is of Shagufta Khan, a nurse based in Srinagar and working in the Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital. Shagufta has managed to help deliver over 100 babies in a hospital caring for covid positive mothers. She has been working in the Covid ward of neonatology since the pandemic started. Not only is she helping mothers, but she is also taking care of these newborns.

"In the beginning, it was difficult for all of us, and even health workers were scared. None of us knew what and how we should be tackling it. But then we understood the challenge before us and delivered on our duties. The most difficult thing was to counsel shattered expecting mothers rather than their treatment. Once such patients know they are Covid positive they become very depressed and it is challenging to bring them out of it,'' shared Shagufta Ara.

She is thankful for the support she has received from her family and says that is one of the reasons she has been able to help people non stop and care for the covid patients.

''My family supported me in this, otherwise, it wouldn’t be possible. They helped and understood the challenge. My mother-in-law and father-in-law have acted as huge pillars of support,'' she said.

Another health worker who works 50 kms away from Srinagar in Pulwama district of Kashmir is Tabasum Ara. She has vaccinated more than 6,000 people in her district — which is a record in itself.

Due to the efforts of health workers such as Tabasum, Pulwama has been able to vaccinate 80 per cent of people above 45.

"I have been working nonstop and vaccinating people. Thankfully, we are very close to achieving all our targets and we will carry on," said Tabasum. "There are so many rumours about vaccines. Some have been saying it makes people infertile while others say they can die. I have been trying to convince the people to not pay heed to any such rumors and get themselves vaccinated."

While these health workers are working tirelessly to help patients overcome this pandemic, they are becoming inspirations for not only other nurses but people across the board.