COVID 19: Tamil Nadu 4,538 new cases; Delhi crosses 120,000 mark

The number of coroanvirus cases crossed the 1,000,000 mark on Friday morning as 34,956 fresh cases were recorded on Friday morning.

The death toll rose by 687 in the last 24 hours to an overall tally of 25,602. Overall, the number of total cases and recoveries see their biggest single-day rise in the last 24 hours.

One of the worst affected state is Maharashtra which reported 8,308 new positive cases and 258 deaths. Total number of positive cases rise to 2,92,589 including 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 4,538 new cases on Friday evening and 79 deaths in the state. Total number of cases rise to 1,60,907 including 47,782 active cases, 1,10,807 discharged cases and 2,315 deaths.

10 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today; taking the total number of cases to 2438 including 102 active cases: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra

The national capital Delhi reported 1,462 new positive cases, taking the total number of cases 120,107. Death toll rises to 3,571 after 26 deaths were reported today. There are 17,235 active cases and 99,301 patients have recovered.

Karnataka reported 3,693 new cases and 115 deaths int he past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 55,115, including 20,757 recovered patients and 1,147 deaths.

Kerala detected 791 new cases, 133 recoveries and one death in the past 24 hours. Himachal Pradesh recorded 18 new positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,402 including 383 active cases, 995 recoveries and 9 deaths.