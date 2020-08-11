COVID-19 situation in India: PM Modi holds meet with chief ministers of 10 states

To discuss deadly coronavirus related situation Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with the chief ministers of 10 states to take stock of the coronavirus situation.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh are in the meeting.

India on Tuesday reported single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the Covid-19 tally rises to 22, 68,676 including 6, 39,929 active cases, 15, 83,490 recovered/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths.

However, on the positive side, the number of recoveries mounted to almost 16 lakh, more than twice the active cases. The recovery rate has gone up to 69.80 per cent.

