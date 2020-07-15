COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 7,975 new cases, death toll in Mumbai rises over 5,400

India's financial capital Mumbai reported 1390 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 9,6253 including 22959 active cases.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the city has risen to 5,464. Maharashtra which has been hit the hardest with the virus recorded 7975 new cases and 233 death in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,75,640.

The Maharashtra health department said that 1,52,613 coronavirus patients have been discharged so far with with the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state at 55.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,176 new coronavirus cases along with 87 deaths with the death toll rising to 928. The total number of cases to in the state has shot up to 47,253 with Bengaluru recording 1,975 in the last 24 hours.

Amid the rising number of cases Dr Sudhakar K, Karnataka's minister for medical education said that state government would give Rs 5,000 each as "appreciation money" to the plasma donors even as Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated a coronavirus plasma Bank for treatment of serious patients

Gujarat which is one of the state hit hard due to the virus reported 925 coronavirus cases and ten deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 44,648. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 2,081.

In Madhya Pradesh today, 638 new coronavirus cases were reported with nine deaths taking the active cases in the state to 5,053. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to death toll to 682. The state health department said 18,783 COVID-19 samples were tested today.

