COVID-19 lockdown: Migrants to be provided with temporary shelters to stay

In the high-level meeting of Union ministers on COVID-19, it was decided that migrants will be provided temporary shelters to stay.

The meeting took place at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In the ministerial group meeting, held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, ministers reviewed all issues related to #COVID19, including maintaining supply chain of essential commodities like food, medicine, energy products etc: Government sources

Home Minister Amit Shah, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior ministers took part in the meeting.

Feedback from various ministries and departments was also shared during the meeting, according to government sources.

The ministers reviewed all issues related to COVID-19, including maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities like food, medicine, energy products etcetera.