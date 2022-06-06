COVID-19: India registers 4,518 fresh cases, 9 deaths in 24 hrs; tally above 4k-mark for second day

India on Monday (June 6) registered 4,518 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry's data revealed. A day before, the count was 4,270. This is the second day the Covid tally of the country is above the 4k-mark. In the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 5,24,701 with nine fresh fatalities.

As per the latest data updated at 8am (local time), India's active caseload currently stands at 25,782, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Whereas the recovery rate currently is at 98.73 per cent.

The health ministry data revealed that in the last 24 hours, a total of 2,779 patients recovered. The country's daily positivity rate has risen to 1.62 per cent and the weekly positivity rate currently is being pegged at 0.91 per cent.

In the past weeks, the Covid cases in India averaged between 2000-3000 with marginal ups and downs. Health authorities are taking measures to curb the spread of the virus which has been recently fuelled globally by variants and sub-variants.

Meanwhile, as many as 12 people tested positive for the new subvariants of COVID-19 BA.4 and BA.5 in Tamil Nadu, as per state Health Minister M Subramanian.

"Today morning we got info from CDFD that BA.4, and BA5 variants of COVID cases have been detected. So far 4 persons tested BA.4 variant positive while 8 people tested positive for BA.5 variant," he said on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, the total vaccination coverage exceeded 194.12 crore. Over 3.44 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.

