COVID 19: India records 52,050 cases in a single day; death toll nears 40,000

India reported 52,050 new coronavirus cases and 803 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday morning.

India's tally now stands at 18,55,746 including 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/ discharged/migrated cases and 38,938 deaths.

Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) tested 6,61,715 samples in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of tests conducted in 24 hours. Till now, 2,08,64,206 samples have been tested in India, Ministry oh Health reported on Twitter.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 8,968 new COVID-19 cases, 10,221 recoveries and 266 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 4,50,196, including 2,87,030 recoveries and 15,842 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,47,018 out of which 41,664 cases are in Pune. The state is also battling Monsoon flooding.

West Bengal reported 2,716 new cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 78,232 including 54,818 discharges and 1,731 deaths.

Karnataka recorded 4,752 new cases and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,39,571 including 62,500 discharges and 2,594 deaths.

Ex-Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution," he tweeted.

I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves.

On Monday night Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced through Twitter that he is awaits results on COVID-19 test after two members of his family tested positive. He is currently in self-isolation.