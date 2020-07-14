COVID-19: Death toll in Maharashtra crosses 10,600; Mumbai reports 969 new cases

The West Bengal government on Tuesday ordered the extension of lockdown till July 19 as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the state.

The state has recorded 1,390 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours with the number of COVID-19 cases rising to 32,838. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 980.

Maharashtra which is the hardest due to the virus reported 6,741 new cases and 213 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,67,665 including 1,07,665 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 10,695. There are 1,07,665 active cases in state, according to the health department.

India's financial capital Mumbai reported 969 new coronavirus cases and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,402. The number of active cases has risen to 22,828 in the city.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at meeting with officials decided to provide Rs 15,000 for last rites of those dying due to coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh which had inposed a lockdown reported 1656 new coronavirus cases and 28 fatalities in the last 24 hours with the total number of active cases rising to 13,760. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 983.

Gujarat which has also been hit hard with the virus reported 915 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 43,723. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 2,071.

