Coronavirus vaccines arrive in Goa, Telangana

As India gets set to begin its coronavirus vaccination from January 16, the first consignment of "Covishield" vaccine by Serum Institute of India arrived in Goa on Wednesday.

In Shillong, 35,000 doses of "Covishield" arrived at the state vaccination centre.

Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit state due to the virus received 9.63-lakh doses with all doses being received in Pune from where it will be distributed to various districts and cities.

The new consignment has also reached Maharasthra's capital Mumbai which has been hit hard with the virus.

The Telangana government informed that the first consignment of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech had reached the state.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech announced that it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for the supply of Covaxin to Brazil.

The Odisha government informed that the first consignment of the coronavirus vaccine "Covishield" arrived at a storage centre in Bhubaneswar. Punjab also received its vaccine does to kick-start the vaccination drive in the state.

Andhra Pradesh government said it had received its first consignment of the vaccine in Vijayawada from Pune.

Amid the vaccine distribution, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said: "Both the vaccines (Covishield & Covaxin) have been authorized for emergency use & there should be no doubt about their safety."

"They have been tested on thousands of people & side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," Paul asserted.

Paul informed that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to accept and support "Covishield" and "Covaxin" vaccines.