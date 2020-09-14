Coronavirus vaccine won’t be available to everyone before 2024 end: India's Serum Institute chief

The Serum Institute of India has said adequate coronavirus vaccine will not be available for everybody in the world to be immunised until the end of 2024.

The chief executive of the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, Adar Poonawalla, has said dampened the hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine by year-end in an interview with the Financial Times. He said that pharma firms were not ramping up production capacity swiftly to be able to innoculate the world population in less duration.

“It’s going to take four to five years until everyone gets the vaccine on this planet,” Poonawalla was quoted as saying. He had earlier predicted that if the coronavirus shot is a two-dose vaccine, as is the case with measles or rotavirus, then the world would require 15 billion doses.

The Serum Institute has partnered with five international pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca and Novavax, to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The firm may also tie-up with Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute to produce the Sputnik vaccine.

The institute has pledged to manufacture one billion doses, out of which it has promised 50% to India.

The firm will, as part of its agreement with AstraZeneca, seek to produce Covid-19 vaccine doses that cost closed $3 for 68 countries and under its deal with Novavax, for 92 countries.

Poonawalla had in April ordered 600m glass vials and other particulars to gear up for the mass manufacturing of the vaccine.