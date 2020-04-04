Coronavirus: Infected toll in Maharashtra nears 500, over 250 in Mumbai

With 67 new cases on Friday, the infected coronavirus tally in Maharashtra has gone up to 490, health officials said.

Six COVID-19 patients died today in the state that continues to remain the worst-hit state with a big margin.

The state's capital city Mumbai recorded 43 cases today with which the infected toll now stands at 278 with 19 deaths.

At least 50 people have also been treated and discharged in Maharastra, the state's health department said.

Out of the six new deaths, two were reported from Mumbai, and one each from Vasai-Virar, Badlapur in Thane, Jalgaon, and Pune.

Earlier today, Maharashtra government announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next of any police officer who may die while discharging his duty during the lockdown and coronavirus outbreak.

In India, coronavirus cases continue to rise at an increasing level with the number of positive cases standing at 2,547 and death toll at 62.

