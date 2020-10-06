Coronavirus: India reports 61,267 new cases, 884 deaths

India's coronavirus tally has risen to 66.85-lakh with a spike of 61,267 new Covid cases cases & 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Total case tally stands at 66,85,083 including 9,19,023 active cases, 56,62,491 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,03,569 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has said that the novel coronavirus pandemic will likely drive up child mortality rates in developing countries by slightly less than half of the current rate.

"Our early estimates suggest a potential increase of up to 45 percent in child mortality because of health service shortfalls and reduction in access to food," World Bank president David Malpass said during a virtual discussion ahead of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings next week.

