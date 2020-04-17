Coronavirus: India joins the league of nations that receive faulty kits from China

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 17, 2020, 12.47 PM(IST)

COVID-19 testing kits Photograph:( AFP )

Earlier, Spain, Slovakia, Turkey, Finland and Britain were some of the countries that complained of faulty and substandard kits received from China

Countries who are struggling to contain COVID-19 earlier complained of faulty testing kits and now sources in the Indian Health Ministry have confirmed too that Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits that were received from China have failed quality tests. 

Earlier, Spain, Slovakia, Turkey, Finland and Britain were some of the countries that complained of faulty and substandard kits received from China. 

PPE comprises gloves, mask and a gown and is worn by medical personnel for novel coronavirus treatment. 

The sources in the Indian health ministry also said nearly 50,000 testing kits failed quality tests. Georgia earlier wanted to buy rapid coronavirus test kits from China, but, now the country has suspended the agreement. 

The Netherlands is planning to return 600,000 face masks purchased from China after the N95 gears were found to not fit properly and filters were not working. China, instead of apologising to the Dutch, blamed them for not reading instructions. 

