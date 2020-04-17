Coronavirus: India joins the league of nations that receive faulty kits from China

Countries who are struggling to contain COVID-19 earlier complained of faulty testing kits and now sources in the Indian Health Ministry have confirmed too that Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits that were received from China have failed quality tests.

Earlier, Spain, Slovakia, Turkey, Finland and Britain were some of the countries that complained of faulty and substandard kits received from China.

Also read | Wuhan, once China's coronavirus epicentre raises death toll by 50%

PPE comprises gloves, mask and a gown and is worn by medical personnel for novel coronavirus treatment.

Also read | Coronavirus: India steps up procurement of testing, PPE kits from abroad

The sources in the Indian health ministry also said nearly 50,000 testing kits failed quality tests. Georgia earlier wanted to buy rapid coronavirus test kits from China, but, now the country has suspended the agreement.

1/2 China export "defective" masks to the Netherlands? True story about masks purchased by a Dutch procurement agent: the Chinese manufacturer stated clearly that they are non-surgical & the exported customs clearing procedures were also under the name of "non-surgical masks". — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 2, 2020 ×

2/2 Masks of various category offer different levels of protection, for day-to-day use and for medical purposes. Pls Double-check the instructions to make sure that you ordered, paid for and distributed the right ones. Do not use non-surgical masks for surgical purposes. — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 2, 2020 ×

The Netherlands is planning to return 600,000 face masks purchased from China after the N95 gears were found to not fit properly and filters were not working. China, instead of apologising to the Dutch, blamed them for not reading instructions.