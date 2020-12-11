Coronavirus: India cases near 9.8 million

India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,96,770 with 29,398 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With 414 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186. The total number of active cases stands at 3,63,749.

Total discharged cases are at 92,90,834 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 73,001 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 59,663 active cases.

Delhi has reported 18,753 active cases, 5,72,523 recoveries, and 9,874 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the daily deaths due to COVID-19 have been less than 500 during the last five days. Meanwhile, a total of 15,16,32,223 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to December 10.

Of these, 8,72,497 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

