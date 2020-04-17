Coronavirus crisis: Indore administration to survey all 28 lakh residents due to spike in cases

Indore has become a major coronavirus hotspot in the country with more than 700 positive cases. As a result, the city administration will survey all the residents for COVID-19. Indore is one of the most populous cities in the country with a population of more than 28 lakhs.

As per reports, Indore's coronavirus fatality rate shot up to 12 per cent, which has become the highest in the country. With 39 deaths reported in the city.

As the reports suggest, seven lakh residents have been screened by the health worker. Rest of them will be screened within the next five days.

According to reports, the total number of cases reported in Indore is 707, it is the third highest below Mumbai and New Delhi. Most of the cases have no travel history or contact. Health workers in the state are trying to figure out the epicentre of the outbreak in the city.

Health workers in the city have been affected by the novel coronavirus, but the cases resurfaced in the hospitals who did not have personal protective equipment (PPE).

The city constitutes more than half of the state's cases. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 1,163 confirmed cases.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 437 and the number of cases to 13,387 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 11,201 as many as 1,749 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

1,007 new cases and twenty-three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in its updated data.