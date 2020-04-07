Coronavirus cases rise to 559 in Delhi; Andhra Pradesh records 314 cases

Delhi today recorded 25 more coronavirus cases taking the number of those confirmed with the virus to 559, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's office declared.

The Delhi CM's office said at least 331 cases were related to the congregation at Nizamuddin in the Markaz building with 170 linked with foreign travel history.

The Delhi government said forty-nine cases were under investigation. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,14,015 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

In Madhya Pradesh, twenty-one new coronavirus cases were reported in Bhopal today with the number of confirmed cases rising to 83 in the city.

Ten new virus cases were also recorded in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now risen to 314.

The Himachal Pradesh government said nine people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been found positive for Coronavirus in Una district.