Controversy erupts in Karnataka over Hanuman flag removal, BJP launches protests

A controversy erupted after the recent removal of a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image by the authorities in Keragodu Village of Karnataka — a state in southwest India. The police and administration had hoisted the Tricolour replacing the "Hanuman Dhwaja" for the Republic Day function on January 26.

The "Hanuman Dhwaja" It was hoisted on a 108-ft tall flag post and the villagers and activists continued their protest and demanded that it be reinstated.

The tensions intensified as the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (Jan 29) launched a protest in all district headquarters condemning the incident in Mandya district, but the situation remained under control.

Karnataka Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) unit said on Monday that it will launch a campaign in the state and they will hoist flags of Hindu God Hanuman on every road and house of the state.

Sharan Pumpwell, an official of VHP said to the media, "In Keragodu of Mandya, all Ram bhakts had hoisted the Hanuman flag. But, for Muslim votes, the Karnataka government has removed the flag. It needs to be hoisted again just like it was brought down."

"We will show our devotion towards Lord Hanuman in this manner to the government," Sharan said, further adding that Hindus, devotees of Ram and Hanuman are pained by the news.

"We are not against hoisting of the Tricolour. But there is a set of guidelines to hoist the national flag. They have insulted the national flag as well. The people who insulted the national flag should be charged with sedition," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the incident, stating that BJP is creating trouble unnecessarily.

He said, "There is no opposition to hoisting the Hanuman flag. The people had got the permission to hoist the Tricolour. I am also a Hindu. I love people of all religions. We have faith in the secularism enshrined in the Constitution which means tolerance and coexistence."

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "They want to establish a political foothold in Mandya. They are just creating confusion in the minds of the public. Nothing will happen. The people of Mandya are very tolerant and secular... This is pure politics. And they wanted to destabilise the peace of the state. We want peace, let us maintain peace...'' VIDEO | "My point is: why are they (BJP and Janata Dal-Secular) instigating people? For what? Let me know. What for they are instigating?" says Karnataka CM @siddaramaiah, reacting to Mandya protest over removal of Lord Hanuman's flag. pic.twitter.com/IGfH6XSdDB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2024 × Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.