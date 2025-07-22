/Congress theory on Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation: 'Something serious happened between 1 pm and 4:30 pm'

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that "something serious happened between 1 pm and 4.30 pm yesterday", leading to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar'ssuddenresignation from one of India's top constitutional posts. Dhankhar, known for his bold views on matters concerning the nation, resigned on Monday, citing health reasons. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X that Dhankhar chaired an important meeting in the Rajya Sabha at 12.30 pm yesterday, which was also attended by BJP leaders JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju. However, in another meeting at 4.30 pm, chaired by Dhankhar, he claimed, the two BJP leaders were conspicuous by their absence.

"Yesterday, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar chaired the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 PM. It was attended by most members, including the Leader of the House, JP Nadda, and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. After some discussion, the BAC decided to meet again at 4:30 PM. At 4:30 PM, the BAC reassembled under the chairmanship of Shri Jagdeep Dhankar. It waited for Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju to arrive. They never came. Shri Jagdeep Dhankar was not personally informed that the two senior Ministers were not attending. Rightly, he took umbrage and rescheduled the BAC for today at 1 PM," he wrote on X.

"So something very serious happened yesterday between 1 PM and 4:30 PM to account for the deliberate absence of Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju from the second BAC yesterday. Now, in a truly unprecedented move, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has resigned. He has given health reasons for doing so. Those should be respected. But it is also a fact that there are far deeper reasons for his resignation," he added.

Several opposition leaders were shocked by the sudden resignation of Dhankhar. Congress leader Danish Ali questioned whether health concerns were the sole reason behind the resignation. He claimed some BJP leaders had been making remarks against the dignity of the Vice-President.

"The reason behind his resignation does not seem to be due to health concerns... Recently, it was heard that some top national leaders of the BJP were not making statements that matched the dignity of his (VP Dhankhar) position... It appears that he had differences with the government regarding the impeachment motion against Justice Yadav and Justice Verma... He has said multiple times that he would never come under anyone's pressure...Mysterious things are happening that are not in the favour of the nation," Ali said.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also questioned the resignation of Dhankhar, saying in politics, nothing happens "suddenly".

"May God grant him a long and healthy life. But nothing in politics is sudden. The screenplay is written well in advance. The Bihar elections are near. That may be one of the angles...A lot of unexpected things happen as per the will of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister...However, all I can say is that his health should be the priority," he added.

Why Dhankhar resigned

Dhankhar said he had resigned from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." He thanked President Droupadi Murmu for "unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure". He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cooperation and support.