/Congress questions PM Modi's ‘lukewarm’ response to Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, labels him ‘supreme master of hypocrisy’

The unexpected resignation of Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (Jul 21) evening has triggered a fresh round of political sparring, with Opposition leaders questioning both the timing and the nature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response. In an X post, on Tuesday (Jul 22), Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took aim at Prime Minister Modi's brief message on social media, calling him out for the lack of "magnanimity" and suggesting that Dhankhar's resignation as forced and that the "kisanputra was not even being given a dignified farewell."

'Dignified farewell' denied?

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that "the PM's non-post on X regarding Shri Jagdeep Dhankar's forced resignation has only added to the mystery of his abrupt exit." Calling PM Modi the "supreme master of hypocrisy", he added that "surely the PM could have been a bit more gracious--he is, after all, the supreme master of hypocrisy. The kisanputra is being denied even a dignified farewell."

PM Modi on Tuesday acknowledged Dhankhar's departure, but his message was notably formal and lacked the usual warmth seen in his past send-offs for other dignitaries. "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," said Modi's post on X.

Why did Dhankar resign?

VP Dhankhar stepped down citing medical reasons, writing to President Droupadi Murmu that he was resigning "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution".

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," he added.