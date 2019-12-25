Congress pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

The Congress party on Wednesday paid tribute to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary," Congress tweeted along with a picture of the late leader.

Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also paid tribute to Vajpayee.

"My tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Atal Ji had extremely cordial and warm relations with all irrespective of their party affiliations and treated them equally without any prejudice. May his vision always guide us all," Singh said on Twitter.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was among the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Known for his oratory, he was a member of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, representing Lucknow from the Lower House from 1991 to 2009.

Vajpayee was one of the several leaders who were jailed during the Emergency imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

The veteran leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998-1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.