Congress may choose Kanhaiya Kumar as national spokesperson amid focus on Hindi

The Indian National Congress (INC) is poised to name former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar as a national spokesperson, as part of the reshuffle of its communications staff and concentration on Hindi. Kumar joined the party last year in September. He held his first press conference as a member of the party to discuss the Agnipath military recruitment programmes. He criticised the programme and claimed that poor persons who want to join the Indian armed services would be affected, reported by Hindustan Times.

Kumar earlier took part in the demonstrations Congress held against the programme. He was one of the 20 party leaders that spoke to the media about the programme on June 26 across the country. He even gave a press conference in Patna.

A functionary who wished to remain unnamed, “Emphasis is more on Hindi and bilingual speakers of Hindi and English as our political message cannot spread long enough by only using English.”

According to many people with the knowledge of the situation, Kumar who is renowned for his command over Hindi, is expected to gain more notoriety as a result for the party beginning to emphasise on Hindi communications while battling with the Bhartiya Janta Party in the north Delhi.

Kumar claimed that the government does not comprehend the suffering or the annoyance of unemployed youngsters. He further added, “Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the issue? The government talked about 'one rank, one pension', but has come up with a scheme of 'no rank, no pension'. The scheme is neither in favour of the country nor good for army job aspirants,” PTI reported.

The Congress party is all set for new group of spokespersons with gender and geographical balance probably be youngsters.

