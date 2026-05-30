A senior lawyer's death that initially appeared to be a hit-and-run accident has turned out to be a meticulously planned contract killing, Hyderabad Police said on Friday (May 29), announcing the arrest of Telangana Congress leader Mujahid Alam Khan and his father, Mahaboob Alam Khan, as the alleged masterminds behind the crime.

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The victim, senior advocate and Waqf Board panel lawyer Khaja Moizuddin, was fatally struck by a speeding SUV on May 23 while leaving his Nampally residence for his routine morning swim. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. A video of the purported hit-and-run went viral at the time. Watch it here:

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What was the motive behind the contract killing?

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that the collision was a deliberate act carried out as part of a long-running dispute over the administration and management of valuable Waqf properties in Hyderabad.

"There was a decade-long battle between Khaja Moizuddin, Mahboob Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan over the administration, control and financial management of Waqf properties," Sajjanar said.

Police have arrested seven people so far, including the Congress leader and his father. Three other suspects are believed to be absconding.

Investigators said the conspiracy dates back to early 2026. According to police, the accused allegedly hired a group of intermediaries and paid ₹15 lakh to eliminate the lawyer, whom they blamed for repeated legal setbacks in ongoing civil, criminal and Waqf Tribunal cases.

The probe found that a second-hand Mahindra Scorpio was allegedly purchased for the operation and used as the murder weapon. The vehicle reportedly waited outside Moizuddin's residence before deliberately ramming into him.

The evidence that led to Mujahid Alam Khan's arrest

Police pieced together the alleged conspiracy through CCTV footage collected from multiple locations and the interrogation of accused Kishan alias Pappu, who was tracked down and arrested in Haryana's Panipat on May 27.

His questioning allegedly revealed the chain linking the execution team to the alleged conspirators.

On May 29, police arrested Mujahid Alam Khan from his residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, while other accused were detained from different locations across the city. Watch:

Investigators said they have recovered the Scorpio used in the crime, ₹10.1 lakh in cash allegedly meant for the hit squad, and several mobile phones believed to have been used for planning and coordination.