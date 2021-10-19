Congress deletes tweet that called PM Modi 'illiterate'

Twitter account of Congress party unit in southern Indian state of Karnataka has deleted a tweet that called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'angootha-chhaap' (illiterate). A political slugfest soon erupted after the tweet was posted on Monday (October 18).

"Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too. People who chose to beg for a living despite beggary being prohibited are today pushing citizens to beggary. Country is suffering because of "#angoothachhaap modi," read the tweet made in the state's Kannada language. The tweet has now been deleted.

The tweet, seen as a personal attack on PM Modi, resulted in angry reactions from BJP.

“Only the Congress could stoop so low,” said Karnataka BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash

Also Read | Indian man wants Covid certificate without PM Modi's picture

The Congress admitted that the tweet used unparliamentary language. Karnataka Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal admitted that tone of the tweet was 'unfortunate'. She said an inquiry would be conducted.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said on Twitter later that the earlier tweet calling PM Modi illiterate fell shoft of "civil and parliamentary language". He blamed the tweet on a 'novice social media manager'.

"I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," he tweeted.

The controversy erupted just ahead of bypolls in assembly constituencies of Sindagi and Hangal. The bypolls will take place on October 30.