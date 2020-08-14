Congress corporator's husband and 60 others arrested for role in Bengaluru violence

Bengaluru police on Friday arrested Nagawara ward Congress corporator Irshad Begaum's husband Kalim Pasha in connection with the DJ Halli Violence which broke out on Tuesday evening.

"Continuing arrests in D J Halli and K G Halli case, another 60 accused arrested, including Kaleem Pasha. Total number of arrests is now 206," official sources said.

Kaleem Pasha, husband of BBMP Nagavara Corporator Irshaad Begum, and is said to have instigated the rioters, they said.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people ran amok after Pulikehsinagar`s Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy`s nephew Naveen posted a derogatory message on the social media.

The mobs pelted stones, injured 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byrasandra areas, leaving the affected places resembling a war zone.

Security has been stepped up and vigil enhanced across the tech city for the 74th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic and uneasy calm in the riot-hit areas, an official said on Friday.

"Additional forces have been deployed across the city and vigilance stepped up to ensure peaceful celebrations of the 74th Independence Day and prevent any untoward incident in the riot-hit northeast suburb where ban order on assembling of more than five people is in force," a police official said.

(With inputs from agencies)