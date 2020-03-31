Confirmed coronavirus cases growing faster in the United States than India

As India proactively battles coronavirus, flattening the curve of cases seems to be getting difficult with each passing day.

The total number of cases in India has climbed up to 1397 with 35 people reported dead due to COVID-19. At present, there are over 1238 active cases in the country with 123 recovered patients.

However, India's trajectory is flatter than that of the United States.





Yet, given the volatility in India's daily data, it is too early to say whether the current trajectory will sustain, rise or flatten in the coming days.



Take a look at India's curve, the growth in cases has neither been exponential nor has it flattened out. The curve lies somewhere in the middle.

The US shows an exponential increase in the number of cases, whereas, India remains uniquely placed.

The US is now leading the world in coronavirus cases and several experts feel that Trump’s administration was late in taking the decision.

Although India has conducted a limited number of tests and at the same time, it has a very low percentage of positive cases among those tested with a population of more than one billion, India has not yet seen infections on the scale that the United States is experiencing.

Let’s take a look at the number of cases of both India and the US on specific dates.

On January 30, India had reported its first case where the US had its 7th virus case by March 10, the confirmed cases in India rose to 50 while the US had 937 coronavirus cases.

On March 25, 606 people were reported to have been infected in India whereas, more than 68,000 have already been infected by the deadly virus in the US.

And over the next five days, the number of cases in the US surged to make it the new epicentre of the coronavirus with India's confirmed cases standing at over 1,000.

According to a study by a Washington University, as many as 2,300 patients could be dying in the US every day by April.

With the death toll in the US is soaring, president trump has sealed the nation for an extended shutdown through April. The US Now has more than 140,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and accounts for nearly one if five cases reported worldwide.