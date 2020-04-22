Confirmed coronavirus cases cross 20,000 in India; 652 dead

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 20, 471 with 15,859 active cases, the health ministry said today.

The number of deaths due to the virus has risen to 652 with 1,486 new cases in the last 24 hours and 49 deaths, the ministry said.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported nine more coronavirus cases in Dharavi with the number of cases rising to 189 in the city's slum area.

Twelve people have died due to COVID-19 in Dharavi which has greatly worried health workers in Maharashtra state which has seen the largest coronavirus cases in India.

In Tamil Nadu, thirty-three more people have tested positive for coronavirus taking the number of COVID-19 cases to 1,629. Eighteen people have died due to the virus in the state.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 11 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state today with the number of cases rising to 437 of which 127 are active cases.

Bihar on Wednesday reported five more coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 141.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh state health department reported no new case of COVID-19 infection today.







