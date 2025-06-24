/CM Rekha Gupta steps up heatwave preparedness as Delhi temperatures hit 44°C

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a detailed review of preparations under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, directing all departments to ensure that safeguards against extreme heat are implemented on the ground without delay.

She instructed authorities to maintain adequate bed capacity in hospitals to handle heat-related cases and ensure that ambulances are fully equipped with heatwave treatment facilities for quick emergency response.

These measures come as the national capital continues to reel under a severe heatwave throughout the week, with maximum temperatures ranging between 40°C and 44°C across various monitoring stations.

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While Najafgarh and Southwest Delhi remain the city's hottest pockets, nighttime temperatures have also remained significantly elevated between 23°C and 25°C, reducing the body's ability to recover from daytime heat stress.

The IMD has predicted that these conditions are likely to persist through the final week of April due to the absence of active western disturbances, persistent clear skies, and the prevalence of dry westerly winds that facilitate rapid daytime heating.

The Chief Minister also directed departments to launch immediate public awareness campaigns and asked schools to implement the “water bell” system so that students are reminded to drink water during school hours.

Special focus has been placed on ensuring the availability of clean drinking water across public places, including hospitals, schools, construction sites, Atal canteens, police stations, post offices and DTC bus stands.

The government has also directed officials to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of water tankers, water coolers and water ATMs across the city. In addition, ORS availability has been mandated at all designated locations to tackle dehydration during peak summer conditions.

Gupta emphasised that all measures must be closely monitored and implemented effectively, stating that preparedness should translate into relief for citizens during extreme heat conditions. The Delhi government aims to minimise the impact of heatwaves and ensure public safety in the coming months.