/After Trump claims ‘we have all the cards,’ Araghchi says, yet to see ‘if US is truly serious’ about diplomacy

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hailed his visit to Pakistan on Saturday, described it as fruitful, and put the ball for striking a deal in Washington’s court. Araghchi, who met Pakistan’s leaders and departed from Islamabad without meeting the US envoys, said he shared Iran’s position on a workable framework for a permanent end to the war.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan even as Iran ruled out direct talks with the US over the naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi “explained our country’s principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war against Iran,” said a statement on the minister’s official Telegram account.

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‘Very fruitful visit to Pakistan,’ Iran’s Foreign Minister

“Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value. Shared Iran’s position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy,” the post said.

During his visit, Araghchi met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief Asim Munir. He delivered Iran’s list of demands and reservations for ending the US-Israeli war, which began on February 28.

Araghchi departed from Islamabad, appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.

‘Tremendous infighting and confusion within their leadership’

Soon after Araghchi’s departure, US President Donald Trump said he had cancelled the planned trip of envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad, where they were expected to meet Iranian representatives.

“I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their “leadership.” Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has been firm that any deal must require Iran to give up its enriched uranium and ensure the free flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. He also reiterated that the US military will continue its blockade of Iranian ports until an agreement is reached.