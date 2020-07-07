Chinese state media tries to spin Galwan face off but ends up revealing the truth

On Monday China unleashed an arsenal of hyperbole, disinformation and propaganda to defend its border incursions in Ladakh.

However, in its attempts to spin the story in its favour China ended up revealing the truth. The truth about the standoff in Ladakh on how it tried to cross into Indian territory and swallow Indian land.

The story was beamed on Monday night on Chinese state television. The clip was from CCTV-4. It is one of the six channels owned by China Central Television(CCTV) the state broadcaster of China which is free to air.

It is one of the six state-owned channels that can broadcast outside the People's Republic of China. The report was in Mandarin.

It was China's official version or unadulterated propaganda of the standoff in Ladakh. The text in Mandarin has been translated and it said that China and India held the third round of military-level talks. China revealed the truth of the Sino-India border conflict. The PLA tried to enter Indian territory. India knew it for more than two months now and a video from CCTV proved it.

The news report shows Indian soldiers and the footage was captured by the Chinese. It is an undated clip, however, some reports claim that it was shot in May way before the deadly clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers and reportedly a much higher and unspecified number of Chinese soldiers.

Now, China is trying to use the footage as propaganda against India. CCTV claimed that India had intruded into Chinese territory and the PLA defended the sovereignty of China.

It is how China is trying to spin the story but a look at the pictures carefully reveals it actually helps India. It proves how India was conducting legitimate construction activity on its side of the border and how the Chinese tried to stop it.

The video is believed to be shot around patrol point 14. The site of the bloody clashes on June 15. At the site, Chinese cameras show a newly constructed Indian helicopter pad.

Two soldiers can be seen building what looks like a small bridge. There are some camps too. All this activity was on the Indian side.

Reports say that it was this construction activity that the PLA tried to block. India has been giving its border infrastructure a boost as it gives a tactical advantage to the Indian forces and boosts India's defences against China's military adventurism.

However, China does not like it but despite the standoff, the work has not stopped. Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the border roads organisation chief. He was given a presentation on the work being done.

On Monday, China began withdrawing its troops from three flashpoints in Ladakh. The Communist Party's newspaper the People's Daily put out the statement from China's foreign ministry.

China's foreign ministry adopted a measured tone. It called on New Delhi to work with China to end the standoff.

First, Beijing tried to spin the coronavirus story. Now, it is trying to spin the story of the India-China standoff.

This video is a propaganda missile which boomeranged.