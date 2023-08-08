China miffed at India's usage of Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' in G20 papers

China appears to be miffed at India for the inclusion of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The world is one family) - a Sanskrit phrase as the theme for India's G20 presidency, according to an Economic Times report.

The publication noted that China opposed the phrase and its use in the official documents during last month's G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting as well as several other similar G20 documents, primarily because Sanskrit was not one of the six official languages recognised by the United Nations.

"ET gathers that China argued that the G20 documents could not use the term 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in the official text as it is in Sanskrit, which is not one of the six official languages recognised by the United Nations," the report said.

While China argued against the usage, most participating nations sided with India as deciding the theme of the G20 events remains the prerogative of the presidency and the host nation.

Eventually, the final G20 document - Outcome Document and Chair's Summary for Energy transition, only carried the English translation of the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam but was retained in the logo/letterhead of each document.

"We, the G20 Energy Ministers, met under India's G20 Presidency, with the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' in Goa, India, on 22 July 2023."

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to officially comment on the issue but government insiders confirmed to ET that the Chinese side had expressed its reservations on the issue.

India's theme for G20

After India gained the presidency of G20 in December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the theme, which appears to be in line with the largely inclusive approach he has taken on global platforms.

“India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'" said PM Modi at the time, adding that the phrase, originating from the Maha Upanishad, affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

What happened in Goa?

Notably, the G20 bloc failed to reach a consensus on trebling of renewable energy deployment, phasing down of fossil fuels and plans to finance transition during the last month's meeting.

Instead of a joint communique, released when there is complete agreement between member nations on all issues, the bloc published an outcome statement and a chair summary.

Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh, in a statement released after the meeting, without naming the countries, said some nations wanted to use carbon capture instead of a phase-down of fossil fuels.

Notably, China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, South Africa and Indonesia are all known to oppose the goal of tripling renewable energy capacity this decade.

(With inputs from agencies)