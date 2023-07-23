G20 fails to reach consensus on cutting fossil fuels at energy ministerial meeting

The G20 bloc on Saturday failed to reach a consensus on trebling of renewable energy deployment, phasing down of fossil fuels and plans to finance transition during the 4th G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting held in the southwestern Indian state of Goa.

The meeting was expected to be one of the most important get-togethers of the 20-nation bloc that accounts for more than three-quarters of global emissions and gross domestic product. Despite high expectations, there remained a near breakdown in talks as countries refused to reach a middle ground.

No joint communique

Instead of a joint communique, released when there is complete agreement between member nations on all issues, the bloc published an outcome statement and a chair summary.

“We had a great conference. I think it is one of the most successful conferences in the history of G20. We had agreement on 22 paragraphs out of 29 and 7 paragraphs were the chair’s summary," said Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh.

"By and large everybody — there was a common sort of objective, and everybody all countries were on the same page insofar as the need to state steps to combat climate change is concerned,” he added.

Despite not achieving agreement on major issues, Singh added that the talks laid down important groundwork ahead of the COP28 climate talks later this year.

“Different countries have their own natural set of circumstances which shape their perspectives on different questions. So, there you have reservations. The rule in G20 is that every issue is decided by consensus by unanimity. Even if one country has a different view, that doesn’t go into the main document,” he said, adding that “there was a consensus among all of us that this [G20 meeting] has formed the basis for COP 28 and if this had not been so successful, then the next COP would have been very difficult”.

Without naming the countries, Singh said some countries wanted to use carbon capture instead of a phase-down of fossil fuels. Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, South Africa and Indonesia are all known to oppose the goal of tripling renewable energy capacity this decade.

India received the G20 presidency last year and is scheduled to host the breakthrough summit later this year. The government has been hosting G20 sideline events throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies)