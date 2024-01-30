Chandigarh Mayor elections: BJP's Manoj Sonkar wins, oppn demands action against presiding officer

In a closely contested mayoral election in the Indian city of Chandigarh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manoj Sonkar secured victory with 16 votes. He managed to defeat the Congress-AAP alliance candidate Kuldeep Tita, who managed 12 votes. The 39-year-old Sonkar holds education till seventh standard and reportedly runs a liquor business.

However, the Opposition raised allegations of foul play as eight votes were declared invalid.

The illness of the presiding officer for the mayoral election Anil Masih, who reportedly holds allegiance with the BJP, led to the delay in polls which were earlier scheduled for January 18.

AAP has expressed apprehensions regarding the integrity of the election process, citing footage that allegedly depicted Masih making marks on certain ballots. The validity of the ballots may be contested on various grounds. It could include the presence of identifying marks that could potentially unveil the voters' identities, jeopardising the confidentiality of the ballot.

The opposition on Tuesday (Jan 30) held protests against Masih and marshals were called in to restore order. The newly elected mayor will now oversee the elections for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

Ahead of the upcoming general elections where INDIA alliance is vying to throw the ruling BJP out of power, the polls were an important test for the Opposition bloc. It was also the first-ever alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

Allegations of rigged polls

Congress leader Pawan Bansal accused the rejection of eight ballot papers as "premeditated", stating, "Congress and AAP agents were not given access to the ballot paper."

Basal alleged, "The presiding officer, who I would say is a shallow person, had been given one clear specification that he has to come out only after declaring the BJP candidate as the winner.”

"We were watching the live (feed). If you notice, the presiding officer immediately vacated the chair and the BJP's candidate was standing beside him immediately. The BJP members rushed in, took and tore the ballot papers before anyone could even go there and see," Bansal added.

Chandigarh Congress chief H S Lucky accused the BJP of intentionally choosing a biased presiding officer, stating, "While signing, he marked on eight votes to declare them invalid. This is injustice… Death of democracy. How can they manipulate the elections?"