Centre earmarks ₹1.80 lakh crores for providing subsidised wheat, rice

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Centre has earmarked ₹ 1.80 lakh crores for providing wheat at ₹ 2 per kg and rice at ₹ 3 per kg, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday.

Enumerating about the Union Cabinet decision, he said: "Union Cabinet has decided to provide wheat at ₹ 2 per kg which is worth ₹ 27 per kg and rice at ₹ 3 per kg which is worth ₹ 37 per kg. A total amount of ₹ 1 lakh 80 thousand crores is being spent for the cause. The amount will be given in advance to the states for the coming 3 months," Gowda tweeted.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence earlier today.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.