/BSF rescues 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including 30-day-old infant, after boat capsizes in Ganga

The Border Security Force (BSF) rescued 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including three children and three women, after their boat capsized in the strong currents of the River Ganga, the force said. The incident took place on the evening of September 12 near Border Outpost Khandua in the Malda Sector, when alert BSF personnel spotted several people struggling in the river and at risk of drowning.

The troops immediately launched a rescue operation and rushed to the spot in a speedboat. After sustained efforts, BSF personnel rescued all 10 people and brought them safely to shore.

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Among those rescued was a 30-day-old infant who was in critical condition. The infant received immediate first aid and was taken to the nearest government hospital. The child is now stable and in normal condition, according to the BSF.

What happened

The rescued people told BSF personnel that they were residents of Joharpur village in Bangladesh and were travelling from Chapai Nawabganj to Joharpur.

Their boat capsized while they were crossing the Padma, also known as the Ganga River. All 10 occupants fell into the river and were swept towards the Indian side by the strong current. The group comprised three children, three women and four men.

Handed over to BGB

After completing the necessary formalities, the BSF handed over all 10 Bangladeshi nationals to personnel of the 53 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).