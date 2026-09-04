/‘60 stitches, near death’: ‘Influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj detained over alleged attack on CJP protester’s father

Self-styled ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained by Delhi Police on Friday (Sep 4) evening over an alleged attack on the father of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protester during the group’s demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Bhardwaj reportedly left his residence on a Bullet motorcycle before he was eventually detained by police.

The detention came after the CJP had called for Bhardwaj’s arrest over the alleged assault, which took place in June. The group claimed Bhardwaj had himself spoken about the incident and admitted to attacking the father of one of its protesters.

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Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a right-wing activist, had claimed that he attacked the man and avoided jail following the intervention of a politician. He also claimed that the victim suffered 60 stitches and was close to death.

The claims were linked to an incident at Jantar Mantar in which Sanjay Kumar, 38, a resident of Ghaziabad and father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, sustained a head injury.

Bhardwaj had also said that a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with attempted murder, should have been registered against him.

On Friday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and other party members marched from Patel Chowk to the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, demanding Bhardwaj’s arrest.

An FIR had already been registered in connection with the alleged assault. However, the CJP claimed that the sections initially included in the FIR were minor and pressed police to invoke additional provisions.

Following several hours of discussions with police on Friday, sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added to the FIR, according to the CJP.

Addressing reporters outside the police station, Das alleged that the attack amounted to an “attempt to murder” and said the relevant provisions should be included in the case.

“There is a minor who has been associated with our protest right from Day One. Her father, Sanjay Ji, also comes with her. When we were holding a peaceful sit-in protest, some members of a criminal gang entered our protest and resorted to violence,” Das said.

“After the FIR was registered, we continued putting pressure on the police, saying that this was an attempt to murder and that the relevant section should be added. We also demanded that the SC/ST Act be invoked because they belong to a Dalit family,” he added.