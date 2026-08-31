Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /India rejects Hague tribunal’s new Indus Waters award as 'illegal', calls it ‘grave violation’ of treaty

India rejects Hague tribunal’s new Indus Waters award as 'illegal', calls it ‘grave violation’ of treaty

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 17:03 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 17:19 IST
India rejects Hague tribunal’s new Indus Waters award as 'illegal', calls it ‘grave violation’ of treaty

Image of MEA spokesperson for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

India rejects Hague tribunal’s new Indus Waters award as “illegal,” says 1960 treaty stays in abeyance.
 

India on Monday (Aug 31) rejected an award by the Court of Arbitration linked to the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the body “illegally constituted” and saying its decision to keep the 1960 pact with Pakistan in abeyance remains in force. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Court of Arbitration was constituted by the World Bank in “patent breach” of the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty. India, it said, has never recognised the legal existence of the court.

“India has consistently maintained that the very establishment of this alleged arbitral body constitutes a grave violation of the Indus Waters Treaty,” the MEA said. It added that India has neither appeared before the body nor taken cognisance of its earlier pronouncements.

The ministry said the Court of Arbitration had “no jurisdiction whatsoever” to rule on India’s sovereign decisions. “Its pronouncements, now or in the future, will have no effect on India’s actions in connection with the projects being undertaken by India,” the MEA said, adding that India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance “remains in force”.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India suspended the treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack last year, which killed 26 innocent people. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for supporting terrorism, a charge Islamabad has denied.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics