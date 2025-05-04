A man in India's Tamil Nadu has been nabbed for allegedly killing his wife, but the husband has claimed that it was a result of BDSM. The man named Bhaskar (34) worked as a gym trainer and married Sasikala in 2018. She used to run a play school in Bengaluru at the time of her marriage.

Bhasker said that on April 30, Sasikala's bed through her nose when the couple was having sex, after which he immediately took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead. He said that during the sex, he tied Sasikala's hands and legs, wrapped a cloth around her neck and strangled her.

But, Sasikala's family denied Bhaskar's claims, saying he used to physically assault their daughter. The family alleged he used to constantly fight with Sasikala.

Sasikala's father further claimed that Bhaskar had taken a dowry of ₹14 lakhs and used to fight with her. Also, Sasikala had allegedly suspected her husband of having an extramarital affair, which led to frequent arguments between the two.

"He used to beat her, and we admitted her to the hospital twice before and filed a complaint with the police. This time I thought he was joking”, he said.

"He gagged her, tied her hands and legs, killed her and called me from the hospital saying that my daughter had died," the father added. The couple has two children, one aged four and the other aged two.