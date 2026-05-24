/Bringing the Cheetah home: A diplomat's account of India's landmark conservation effort

A new book by a senior Indian diplomat has shed light on the intricate behind-the-scenes diplomacy that helped bring cheetahs back to India after a 70-year absence, describing the project as a symbol of the country's civilisational ethos of harmonious coexistence with nature.

In Bringing the Cheetah Back to India: How Diplomacy Made Conservation's Big Mission Possible, Prashant Agrawal, who served as India's High Commissioner to Namibia during the critical translocation phase and is now Additional Secretary (South) in the Ministry of External Affairs, details the "whole of government" effort that made the ambitious reintroduction possible.

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The cheetah, which once roamed parts of India but went extinct there in the 1950s, returned in September 2022 when animals from Namibia were flown to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Further translocations from South Africa followed. Agrawal, who played a key role in negotiations with Namibian authorities and the Cheetah Conservation Fund, credits the project's success to sustained efforts on the ground and high-level political backing.

"We all know that the cheetahs were restored to India after their disappearance for about 70 years," Agrawal said.

The book chronicles the logistical, bureaucratic, and environmental challenges, from quarantine protocols and paperwork to weather conditions and international coordination , that tested the teams involved. It portrays the operation not merely as wildlife relocation but as a profound exercise in international friendship and ecological restoration.

Agrawal encourages readers to examine the epilogue, which highlights how the project has stabilised despite early hurdles, with notable successes in reproduction. As of early 2026, India's cheetah population has reached 53 individuals, including 33 cubs born in the country, a significant milestone indicating adaptation to their new habitat.

Beyond numbers, the diplomat frames the cheetah's return in broader cultural terms. "Cheetah is in many ways an indication of India's civilisational ethos, our civilisational approach for harmonious coexistence with all beings," he said. Restoring an apex predator, he argued, triggers wider ecosystem recovery and supports forest communities, creating a "win-win situation."