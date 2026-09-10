/BRICS Summit: Over 3,000 rooms booked for delegates, Delhi hotel tariffs cross ₹2 lakh per room

New Delhi’s luxury hotels have taken on a new role ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam, with more than 3,000 rooms booked across several prominent properties in the capital.

The hotels are accommodating foreign delegations, outreach countries and senior officials from major multilateral institutions. The arrangements have effectively turned several luxury properties into high security diplomatic hubs for the September 12 and 13 gathering.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Global leaders spread across Delhi hotels

The Oberoi New Delhi on Dr Zakir Hussain Marg is hosting delegations from Brazil, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia and Indonesia. The property is among the key accommodation centres for BRICS members and partner nations from South America, Africa and Central and Southeast Asia.

At The LaLiT New Delhi near Connaught Place, delegations from South Africa and Burundi have been accommodated. The hotel is hosting African member and outreach delegations.

Le Méridien New Delhi on Windsor Place is housing several prominent international figures and national delegations. The United Nations Secretary General, the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the President of the New Development Bank are staying at the property. Uganda, Nigeria and Malaysia are also represented there.

The Taj Mahal Hotel on Mansingh Road is accommodating a broad group of foreign delegations and international officials. Uruguay, the Philippines, Cuba, Belarus and Vietnam are among the countries whose delegations are staying at the property.

The hotel is also hosting the Director General of the World Health Organization and the Director General of the World Trade Organization.

Meanwhile, Shangri La’s Eros Hotel on Ashoka Road has been assigned to the delegation from the West Asian member state.

The concentration of international visitors has also put pressure on hotel room availability in the capital. Earlier reports said tariffs at some of Delhi’s prominent luxury properties had risen to more than Rs 2 lakh a night ahead of the September 12 and 13 summit.