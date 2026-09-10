/BRICS Summit: Is Bangladesh PM coming to Delhi? His minister says...

As India is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, suspense continues over whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit New Delhi as part of the summit's outreach to other regional groupings. India has invited leaders of the African Union, ASEAN, GCC and BIMSTEC to participate in outreach sessions focused on engaging the Global South. Bangladesh currently holds the chairship of BIMSTEC, or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Naturally, it's the PM of the BIMSTEC chair nation who would be invited to attend the BRICS outreach event.

But there is still a lack of clarity on whether Rahman would travel to India. Earlier this week, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there was no update to share on confirmation of whether the Bangladesh PM will attend the BRICS summit or, if he does not, whether someone else will represent him at the event.

What the minister said about Bangladeshi PM’s visit

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India-Bangladesh ties have soured over the past couple of years since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as PM. She is currently in India, and the Bangladeshi government wants her extradition to stand trial in the neighbouring country.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir suggested that Rahman was not invited to the BRICS summit, saying that the invitation was instead sent to the BIMSTEC Chair. This is being seen as an issue of granular distinction, as Bangladesh is not a BRICS member, and was indeed invited as BIMSTEC chair.

According to a report in the Bangladeshi paper Daily Star, Kobir said, “How shall we go? Has anyone from the Bangladesh government been invited?”

“Our prime minister was not invited. Who told you that our Prime Minister was invited? The BIMSTEC Chair was invited. Then why are you asking this question?” Kobir told reporters.

The minister added that Rahman’s first visit to India cannot be a multilateral visit, adding that the government was working on arranging a bilateral visit to India when the timing is favourable.