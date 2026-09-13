Addressing an expanded plenary session of BRICS member states, partner nations, and international organisations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's vision anchored in the summit’s central theme: "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth."

The prime minister stressed the need to build resilient economic frameworks capable of withstanding global volatility, supply chain disruptions, and emerging geopolitical shocks. He highlighted that true resilience requires equitable access to green energy technologies, sustainable financial mechanisms, and robust disaster-management frameworks across the Global South.

Calling for accelerated digital innovation, PM Modi highlighted India’s experience in developing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to foster financial inclusion, transparent governance, and public welfare. He urged member nations to leverage emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and cross-border digital payment systems, to narrow the economic divide rather than deepen inequalities.

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On multilateral cooperation, the prime minister advocated for urgent reforms in global governance structures and international financial institutions to better reflect contemporary global realities. He underlined that genuine cooperation must prioritise energy and food security, medical resilience, and sustainable development goals.

Concluding his address, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to a "humanity first" approach, emphasising that the collective weight of the expanded BRICS bloc should serve as a powerful catalyst for global stability, economic equity, and environmental stewardship.

Here are his quotes:

“Under India's presidency, we have focused all our efforts on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. I am pleased that, with your cooperation and support, we have been able to transform our shared vision into a win-win collaboration...”

“Today, the number of tensions in the world is constantly rising, having a significant and widespread negative impact on the lives of ordinary people. Pandemics, climate disasters, and supply chain disruptions have demonstrated that in today's interconnected world, no crisis remains confined to a single region. Therefore, we have placed special emphasis on enhancing resilience within the BRICS group. It is equally essential to identify challenges in a timely manner, remain prepared for them, and take immediate action. With this approach, a consensus has been reached on a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases. Additionally, Early Warning Data Integration Guidelines have been formulated for disaster management.”

"The BRICS Logistic Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient. Under the umbrella of innovation, the BRICS Incubator Network will connect our startups and incubators. We have proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to promote innovative and scalable solutions. The BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers; through this initiative, AI, geospatial technology, and digital public infrastructure will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers. The weaponization of technology and critical minerals could hinder our shared progress; therefore, we have emphasized inclusivity in the adoption of technology."

"India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS platform. We have endeavored to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone; we want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well..."



“... Through 'BRICS Connect,' we have promoted skills, employability, women's participation in the workforce, social security, and capacity building. An initiative for a BRICS MSME cooperation portal has been launched to link small enterprises with knowledge, finance, and new markets. A BRICS Urban Mobility Hub has been established to facilitate the sharing of best practices among our cities...”

"In Indian civilisation, nature is revered as a mother. For centuries, we have held the belief that development and the environment are not alternatives to each other, but are complementary. Within BRICS, too, we have emphasised the balance between human development and the environment; this forms the foundation of sustainability and represents our obligation towards future generations. We have made progress on several fronts in this regard. We have set up a BRICS Digital Center of Excellence for smart grids and energy storage, which will help make our clean energy systems more reliable, efficient, and accessible. Centers of Excellence for agroecology and regenerative agriculture will integrate traditional knowledge with modern science. Furthermore, principles formulated for community-based climate adaptation will establish indigenous knowledge as a vital foundation for climate action."