Born To Shine: Zee Entertainment provides special scholarship to 30 talented girls for a better future

Zee Entertainment and Give India foundation felicitated 30 winners of Born to Shine, a special initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Mumbai. Girls aged 5 to 15 years, selected from eight cities of the country, were awarded a scholarship of Rs 400,000 ($4,926) and 30 months of mentoring.

More than 5,000 girls had applied

In one year, more than 5000 girls associated with the art sector across the country applied for this honour. A special jury of five veterans selected the last 30 talented girls after different rounds. The special jury includes Punit Goenka, Managing Director, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Zarina Screwvala (Managing Trustee & Director, Swadesh Foundation), Dr. Bindu Subramaniam (Co-Founder CEO, Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa), Samara Mahindra (Founder CEO), CARER), Rupak Mehta (Founder, Brahmanad Cultural Society).

First of its kind initiative in the country

Significantly, there are many scholarship programs in the country to encourage talents in the fields of science, mathematics and sports, but it is one of its kind in the country to find such girl students who are proving themselves in the field of arts and to hone their talents.

Children will become shining stars

Even today, in most parts of our country, the aspirations of girls, especially their interest in the field of art, are not taken seriously. In such a situation, a small effort to give wings to their dreams by locating and encouraging talented children under the Born to Shine initiative can definitely reach a big and noble end. With this initiative, it is expected that the youth of the country move towards writing the golden tomorrow (future) of the country and attain success.

