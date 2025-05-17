Published: May 17, 2025, 17:14 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 17:14 IST

The Mumbai Police received a threat email, warning of bomb attacks at two major landmarks in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The email claimed that the hanging of the parliament attack mastermind was “unjust”.

Following standard security protocol, authorities conducted a thorough search of the airport and the hotel, but nothing suspicious was found, following which the authorities stated that it was a hoax.



The email, marked “Urgent,” stated, “7 RDX IEDs at TAJ Hotel/Airport, Evacuate All Public/Staffs Soon!” It went on to say, “The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, and the Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Airport will fall victim to a devastating pipe bomb blast. This act commemorates the unjust hanging of Afzal Guru and Savukku Shankar!”

The email was sent from the id tviduthalai_puli_vellum@outlook.com to the official email of the airport police station. Mumbai is already on high alert due to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, and the administration has been conducting security drills across several locations.

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Afzal Guru was hanged to death on February 9, 2013, for masterminding the attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, but reference to Savakku Shankar is factually incorrect. Shankar, a former clerk who became known for exposing corruption, is alive and active as a YouTuber and social activist.

He recently filed a public interest litigation in the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in schemes meant for manual scavengers, said an Indian Express report.

The Mumbai Police have filed a case against the sender of the email and are working to trace the origin of the message through its digital footprint.

The Taj Hotel has been one of India’s most well-known five-star hotels and was attacked on 26 November 2008. The hotel has tight, round-the-clock security.

Mumbai airport sees a heavy influx of domestic and international travellers every day.

The police are working with cyber experts to identify the person behind the email.

A case has been registered against an unidentified individual under charges of criminal intimidation, public mischief, and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is currently underway to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender, the official added.